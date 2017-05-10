Dubuque Spotlight of the Week: Dubuque Museum of Art
Who: The Dubuque Museum of Art is the oldest cultural institution in Iowa. It was founded over 140 years ago, as the Dubuque Art Association which first met on February 24, 1874.
Originally it was located in private homes that rotated locations, before moving to numerous government building locations. The Association changed its name to the Dubuque Museum of Art in 1996, and in 1999 they opened the current location of the museum where it stands today.
What: The Museum offers numerous rotating exhibitions, special local and cultural events, a variety of art classes, tours, and more. All of their offerings and current and past exhibitions, as well as class schedules, can be located on their website, dbqart.com.
Where: 701 Locust Street, Dubuque, Iowa, 52001.
When: The museum is closed on Mondays, open on Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5pm, and open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4p.m.
Cost: In 2017, the cost of admission on Thursdays is free. For students with college IDs, admission on any other day is $3.
Why: Get cultured with the variety of exhibits that rotate through the museum. Go back often because there are a lot of new things always coming through from all over the world. An easy walk on the nice days, and a great rainy activity when it seems like there’s nothing to do besides Netflix.