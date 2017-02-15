Dubuque Spotlight of the Week: 7 Hills Brewery
by Brennan Pivnicka
This coming year will mark a new addition to the up-and-coming business community in Dubuque’s Millwork District. “7 Hills,” an independent brewery and pub, will be joining the ranks this spring.
The idea for this “brew-pub” was first started by a small group of ambitious brewing and culinary school graduates over the past few years. The search for an appropriate building commenced early this past year, resulting in the purchase of the old warehouse on the corner of 11th Street and Washington Street.
A lot of renovation was required, and, due to the building’s age, a set of restrictions and guidelines on what could and could not be done were administered by the Dubuque Historical Society. There were a number of challenges faced with opening a pub at that location. According to “7 Hills” executive chef Tim Conklin, the zoning process, which consisted of a great deal of red tape and paperwork, was perhaps the greatest challenge in getting the business started.
When finished, “7 Hills” will feature a classic beer hall-style layout to encourage more socialization among patrons. Several original beers will be available, brewed and perfected on-site and consisting of two year-round beers in addition to various others. The intention is to use as many locally grown ingredients as possible in the pub’s food and liquor assortments in order to promote other independent merchants and vendors in the area.
“We hope to be a catalyst for independent businesses in the Millwork District,” says “7 Hills” brewmaster Sean Carter. “We want this place to be something that will bring the community together.”
If all goes as planned, the brewery-pub will open this coming April. Until then, its presence and contribution to the ever-expanding cultural melting pot of Dubuque will be greatly anticipated.