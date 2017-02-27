Dubuque Nativity School to Be Demolished
A former Catholic Elementary School has been recently showing its age, and unfortunately, will need to be demolished.
The Nativity School, next to the Church of the Nativity on Nevada Street, opened its doors in 1924, where many Dubuque natives attended. Now the building is showing signs of old age, with one being a large section of the wall starting to crumble to pieces.
According to Monsignor Jim Miller, a priest at the Nativity Church knew that the only option for the school was demolition. “We have seen signs of deterioration over the years.” Fr. Miller states. “When the chunk of the wall fell out….that really got our attention.”
The Nativity Church organized a meeting with parishioners last weekend to discuss plans with the school. Without any objection, a decision was made to move on with the demolition.
At this time, the asbestos and other objects are being cleared from the building. Once an approval is given to the Archdiocese, the demolition process will begin.