Dubuque Mother-Daughter Duo Helping Community

Tis the season to be jolly, but for some, the joy simply comes from giving back. Danielle Meyer is a former Dubuque Head Start Employee, so she understands the need during the Holiday Break.

“I fill about usually 140 bags every year around Christmas Time and I hand them out to the kids that are in head start in Dubuque.“ Danielle Meyer, Belly Bags Organizer

“It broke my heart to know that some kids don’t eat breakfast if it’s not provided by the school. “ Danielle Meyer, Belly Bags Organizer

This prompted mother-daughter duo Danielle and Lydia Meyers to kickstart Belly Bags. Belly Bags are handed out to kids at Head Start Dubuque to help children get through the long winter break when school isn’t in season.

These bags provide children with a full belly and a full heart. Each year around October they start collecting donations through December. The bags are filled with socks, gloves, hats, scarves, toothbrushes, and different food items. Danielle and her daughter Lydia their holiday joy comes simply from helping those in need.

“I hope this raises a little bit of awareness that it’s real and we all come together this time of year and we help provide for the kids.”

Donations collected to fill Belly Bags

Belly Bags is still accepting donations until December 18th. Anyone who would like to donate can drop them at As They Grow 3268 Center Grove Dr.

