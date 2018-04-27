Dubuque Malting and Brewing Co. Restoration
DUBUQUE, IA –
Plans to renovate the Dubuque Malting and Brewing Company are in the works, all thanks to the steps that owner Steve Emerson has taken.
City council member Kate Larson and other residents are excited for a face lift in the North End.
Emerson is planning on restoring the crumbling 120 year old brewing complex into 80 apartments along with retail and commercial space.
The city council voted unanimously in support of the state workforce housing tax credits. The money helps developers restore abandoned, empty, and dilapidated properties.
Larson isn’t the only one excited for the restoration. Jody, and others from the community look forward to future upgrades to the North End.
Plans for construction are still being finalized but the community is hoping for a fast development.