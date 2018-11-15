Du Welcome Holly Soboroff!
Holly Soboroff is the newest edition to the Duhawk community! Holly holds the position of Instruction Services Librarian. She schedules classes for MOI, College Writing, DEMOC and Public Speaking. She can help you with literacy instruction and assessment, along with research. You can contact Holly through her Loras email, her library office:
ARC 143; office phone: 563-588-7917; or by making
an appointment with a librarian. Make sure to say “hi”
if you see Holly while studying in the ARC.
How long have you been teaching?
I taught high school English and journalism in Washington, Iowa, for 11 years.
Where are you from?
I grew up in a small town near Council Bluffs, IA, but now live in Davenport with my family.
What brought you to Loras?
This is exactly the kind of work I want to do: work in an academic library teaching students about information literacy.
What advice do you have for students?
Never be afraid to ask for help.
What do you like most about your work here?
I love helping students with projects. The projects never fail to interest me.
What is one fun fact about you?
I love Zotero!
What are your hobbies?
Reading, baking, and spending time with family.