Donate!
Do you like cheap, high-quality food? Do you like helping others out? Are you wondering what you’re going to eat this Saturday? Then we’ve got a treat for you.
The Literary Society is pairing up with the Give Back Project for the Second Saturday Soup Supper. This will be taking place Saturday, March 10 at 5 p.m. in the Beckman basement.
For just one dollar, students can purchase a bowl of soup or chili, and all the proceeds will be going to the Give Back Project. Not only will there be soup, but also salad, drinks, desserts and rolls. This is a wonderful opportunity to help the community out and eat for not a lot of money.
This will be the second time the Literary Society will be hosting the second Saturday Soup Supper. It’s a fun place to eat for cheap and hang out with friends. Last time, over 50 dollars were raised, and this weekend, the Literary Society thinks they can do better. Help them reach this goal and swing by Beckman to donate or eat for minimum cost.