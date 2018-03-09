Carthage Orchestra at the Grand Opera House
DUBUQUE – The Grand Opera house hosted a unique group of performers on Monday night.
The community filled the seats of the opera house for a special musical experience
As apart of their spring break tour the Carthage College Wind Orchestra preformed to the classic silent film The General, under the direction of Dr. James Ripley
“That live interaction with the film both from the students and from the audiences it makes it special, its different.”
