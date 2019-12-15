Let’s get down to business

By Jamie Engelke

Phi Beta Lambda (PBL) is a business club for everyone, “dedicated to inspiring and developing the next generation of leaders by preparing members for careers in business and business-related fields.” The Chapter at Loras College will do just that for members. Throughout the year, they participate in many things including service, business tours, and competitions.

Loras College PBL is a service centered organization in which they participate in service opportunities throughout the year. So far they’ve helped Loras College Dance Marathon with their Rake-A-Thon by raking community members’ lawns for free will donations. Before semester ends the club plans to sponsor two children in The Giving Tree by buying and donating presents for families in the Dubuque area, as well as provide coffee, hot chocolate, tea and donuts during Monday and Tuesday of finals week on the third floor of Keane.

This year’s PBL added something new: going on business tours. So far, they’ve gone to Verena Street Coffee Co. where they learned about the company’s history as well as production, distribution, and marketing of their products and even got to sample some great coffee. Business tours are a great way for students to network with community members and learn more about local businesses. PBL hopes to go on an additional one or two tours in the spring.

The third main focus of PBL is competitions. During the spring months, usually beginning in March, students can test their skills and knowledge by competing at a state level in a variety of tests. These include online objectives, in-person production or presentation events, and a combination as an individual or team. Some of the many topics include accounting, impromptu speaking, sports management, marketing, and website design. Competing at the state level qualifies you to attend the State Leadership Conference and if you receive a first or second place award in your competitive event at the state level you qualify to attend the National Leadership Conference in June of 2020 in Salt Lake City, UT. Loras College PBL has had many successes both at the State and National levels. Last year at the NLC conference in San Antonio, CA., three PBL members attended the conference from Loras College and two placed within the top ten at the national level.

PBL hosts member meetings once a month so if you are interesting in joining, please contact President Jamie Engelke at Jamie.engelke@loras.edu or contact our advisors Doug Gambrall or Allison Tringale.