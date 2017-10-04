Breakfast, anyone?
On Saturday, Oct. 7, the annual English Homecoming Breakfast will be held for Loras College English graduates and friends of the English program. All are invited regardless of their major. Feel free to come to the concourse on the fourth floor of the library for a continental breakfast consisting of coffee, drinks, pastries and fruit. This is a tradition that the English department holds in order for alumni to get together and celebrate the department.
At the breakfast, Lisa Higgs, a Loras alumna, will be speaking about her second chapbook, “Unintentional Guide to the Big City.” Higgs’ book was published by Red Bird Chapbooks in April 2015. Her work has been published in multiple literary journals, including Crab Orchard Review, PMS: poemmemoirstory, Water-Stone Review and Midwestern Gothic. Her work has been nominated for two Illinois Arts Council Literary Awards and the Pushcart Prize. Her first book, “Lodestar”, was published in 2011.
Higgs, a Minnesota native presently living in Rochester, was named a participant in the Loft Literary Center Mentor Series in Minneapolis from June 2006-May 2007. Higgs received her M.F.A. in creative writing from Hamline University in Saint Paul. Lisa is currently Poetry Editor for the Quiddity International Literary Journal, and reviews poetry collections for Kenyon Review online.
All information about Higgs and this event was gathered from Loras English program faculty.
If there are any questions about the English major breakfast, contact Dr. Kevin Koch at Kevin.Koch@loras.edu.