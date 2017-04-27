Beloved Dubuque School Begins Demolition
DUBUQUE, IA- People have been stopping by to see this demolition in person since it started yesterday morning.
Crews began chipping away at the building Tuesday. Eventually large chunks of the school collapsed before the public’s eyes.
Many Dubuque natives, church parishioners, and members of the former school showed up on site.
People were devastated to see the historic building demolished.
“One of our parishioners about 2 weeks ago, 98 years old, who has since passed,” Monsignor Jim Miller explains. “She was lamenting it because of all of her memories of being in the school and in the church.”
The Nativity School’s remains are to be completely cleaned up by this Friday.
The demolition cost almost four hundred thousand dollars. However, the parish did raise twenty thousand dollars for the demolition from a garage sale.