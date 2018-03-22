AmeriCorps Partners in Learning
DUBUQUE, IA – Last Sunday marked the beginning of AmeriCorps week, celebrating members of the program and the service they provide. AmeriCorps is know for providing a diverse range of community support, and AmeriCorps in Dubuque has specifically refocused its attention on education for grade-level learning with their program, Partners in Learning.
Local AmeriCorps members serve in Dubuque elementary schools as academic reading tutors for children in kindergarten up to third grade. These tutors are trained to use the same interventions as certified teachers. They work with children who are considered Tier 2, kids who may not be strong readers and who, without that support, could wind up as Tier 3.
Heather Satterly, the Program Director of AmeriCorps in Dubuque, states, “For a lot of our schools who aren’t Title I, there is no funding to provide that additional support in that Tier 2 category, so that’s where our members step in.”
Since Dubuque's program start up in 2000, AmeriCorps members have put in over 440,000 hours of service in the Dubuque community.