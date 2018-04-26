Adopt-A-Spot Kicks off in Dubuque
Dubuque- The City of Dubuque is launching a new initiative to help keep the community clean.
The program is called Adopt-A-Spot, and calls for volunteers to pick an area of any size to clean and maintain.
Individuals, families, and organizations are encouraged to pick up trash, report vandalism, and maintain the landscape of their selected spot.
City officials are hopeful that this project will increase the number of volunteers in the community.
“”It helps the community as a whole,” says Park Division Manager Steve Fehsal. “As city government services it helps us alleviate some of the responsibilities we have as well.”
Organizers ask that volunteers adopt their spot for at least one year, and clean it at least twice a year.
To learn how you can get involved, click here.