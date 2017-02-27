“A Night to Remember”-The Julien Dubuque Film Festival Gala
DUBUQUE, IA – The Julien Dubuque Film Festival (JDIFF) is an annual event in the city of Dubuque. Independent filmmakers from all over the world send in content to be judged and viewed by the community. Before the main event can begin, however, the Film Festival Board must find ways to raise money to fund it.
The community kicked off the JDIFF on Saturday, February 25, with a formal gala. The gala was held at Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque, and was called “Star Struck: A JDIFF Hollywood Night.” To represent the importance of the film festival to the attendees, as well as to pay homage to the Oscars held on February 26, the event included many different objects to interest film enthusiasts.
Different movie props, such as horror movie masks and articles from movies, could be seen at the event. In addition, the Film Festival board had acquired a night’s access to a real Emmy Award Statuette, which was on prominent display. Two Hollywood veterans-comedian/voice actor Dana Snyder and filmmaker Zak Knutson-were also in attendance in support of the festival.
Guests in attendance could show their support for the festival in a variety of ways. By paying their entrance fee, having specialty drinks, and bidding on Silent and Live Auction items, they contributed funds to the JDIFF. There were a variety of items up for auction, including a collection of rare books by Robert Byrne, and having the chance to support a film or films in the festival itself. Guests could view previews for these movies before they decided to support them, and before they would be shown anywhere else.
Suzanne Wright, a Volunteer Coordinator for the JDIFF Board, expressed her enthusiasm for this approach to supporting the festival. She said, “That’s [the Gala] an indication of what the festival itself is going to be like this year. We’ve got some beautiful films this year that people are going to be excited about…”
The Dubuque Festival Board hopes that this will raise awareness of, and support for, the festival. Everyone is invited to attend the festival itself, which will occur from April 20-23 of this year. You can learn more about the Festival by visiting the JDIFF Facebook page.