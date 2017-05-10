5th Annual Duhawk Day to Conclude Finals Week
For the past four years, Duhawks around the world have come together on the last day of finals to celebrate Loras College and raise money for the school on Duhawk Day. This year is no exception. This year, the fifth annual Duhawk Day will be hosted on May 18.
“Duhawk Day … has really made a tremendous impact on Loras College, most notably, its students,” said Director of Annual Giving Cayla Schneider. “It is the College’s 24-hour annual day of giving where the entire Loras Community (students, alums, friends and family) comes together for one common cause: to show their love for Loras and support the College financially.”
Primarily, the event invites the soon-to-be graduates into the Loras alumni community through on campus events. To start the day, breakfast and coffee will be available at Einstein Bros. Bagels from 7:30-9 a.m. Other events include lunch in the Pub, noon mass at Christ the King Chapel. To finish the day, the Duhawk Day Social will take place in the Pub from 6-8 p.m.
However, this celebration is not held restrictedly at the College. In fact, 15 events will be held across the country to bring Duhawks together. Also, alumni across the world are encouraged to participate by uniting with new and old Duhawks to reach their goal of 1450 donors, recognizing the street number of Loras College: 1450 Alta Vista St. Last year, Duhawks exceeded this goal by reaching 1465 donors. This year, the College expects the participation to reflect the same passion and unity through the event. Participants are encouraged to post a selfie on social media using #Duhawk Day.
Since 2017 marks five years of celebrating Duhawk Day, here are five ways alumni across the world can participate in Duhawk Day.
1. Wear their favorite purple and gold.
2. Take a picture with their family,
co-workers, friends or selfie and post it to social media using #DuhawkDay.
3. Share on social media the many reasons why they love Loras.
4. Email and text their Duhawk friends to wish them a Happy Duhawk Day and meet up with them at an event.
5. Remember to be one of the 1,450 donors to help the College reach its donor goal. Every gift, no matter the size, will count toward the 1450 donor goal.
“I love Duhawk Day so much for so many reasons,” said Schneider, “but one f the main reasons is that for one day, Duhawks from all over the world come together and turn social media purple and gold and support Loras College. It is inspiring to see the impact that one day makes on our campus and students.
For more information and updates about Duhawk Day, follow the Loras College Alumni Facebook Page.