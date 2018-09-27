Colleges kick off new Hispanic heritage event
As Hispanic Heritage Month continued, Loras College, Clarke University, and the University of Dubuque did not want to be left out of all the festivities. On Thursday, Sept. 20, the First Annual Tri-College Latinx Social took place at The Smokestack in downtown Dubuque. The event was organized and sponsored by each college’s intercultural program as well as the Multicultural Family Center in Dubuque.
The goal of the event, as stated by Sergio Perez, Loras College’s Director of Intercultural Programs, was to “Bridge connections between [the] Latino students from all three institutions.” This event was a great opportunity not only to celebrate Hispanic heritage, but to bring students and faculty together and create new relationships, all while having a great time. As the sun set, the celebrations began, and the event started with catering from The Smokestack, where everyone enjoyed tacos, pizza flatbread, and various other finger foods. Students and faculty then spent some time getting to know those that came from the other institutions they did not attend.
“Meeting people from the other two colleges was great, as I would not normally get to make friendships with those that do not attend Loras,” said sophomore Rodrigo Espino.
After dinner, the party was taken out to the dancefloor where students danced and sang to popular Hispanic songs such as “El Caballo Dorado,” “Oye Mujer,” and “La Chona” among many others. As the night came to an end, different prizes were raffled away to 15 lucky students who were in attendance.
“It was successful in showing that Latino students do indeed exist and [it] was a way [to] build community between the groups,” said Perez. The night was a complete success as students and staff laughed, danced, and sang the night away.
The intercultural programs of the three institutions hope to build on the success of this Latinx social, and plan on having more events that continue to bridge the Hispanic students in Dubuque.