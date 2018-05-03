Tips with Trish
Dear Trish,
My first year of college has flown by. I love Loras and my newfound independence. Excited to be done for the year and ready to go home for the summer but I’ve gotta admit, I’m not quite sure how to handle being under my parents roof for the next three months. When I go home for breaks, my mom and dad want to know where I’m going and what I’m doing all of the time. I’ve been on my own for almost a year now! I’m also feeling a little weird about seeing my old friends again, too. My first summer back home is just going to be different.
Signed,
First Summer Home
Trish says,
The first summer home after college is always interesting. Students seem excited to be done with the school year and happy to be back at home; but clearly, things have changed since the prior summer. Your hometown may look different and your high school friends have likely changed some. Your parents may have the same or different expectations. The biggest change, however, is you. Change can be good, but preparing yourself can help with the transition. Here are some thoughts about how to venture into your first summer at home after college.
First, consider starting the summer off by having a heart to heart with your parents. If you have any feelings or concerns, tell them. They are hopefully excited to have you back under their roof, but are likely unsure about navigating with your newfound independence. Some topics of discussion might include thoughts about helping out around the house, curfews, etc. You have not had to abide by any curfews for months, your room may have been left filthy and eating habits have likely changed. Just be open with them about your thoughts and expectations. In regards to curfew, just check in with them and hopefully they won’t need to enforce any strict limits. Also, try not to do anything in the beginning of the summer that is going to put your parents on alert. If you don’t give your parents much reason to worry, they will likely be more tolerant and less overbearing. Spending some quality time with the family might please them too. If not, impress them that you are thinking of others besides just yourself. Oh, and lend a hand once in a while.
Second, college is about finding your own path and growing up. You may notice some of your friends being more mature or responsible. They may have found new interests or hobbies. Try to accept these changes, although they may be difficult at first. Hopefully, accepting their differences will deepen the relationship. If not, accept that the friendship served you both well for a period of your life and move on.
Lastly, be present. Continue your work towards adulthood and independence by being present in the moment. Take care of your emotional and physical health. Summer, whether you are taking classes or not, is supposed to give you a reprieve or break from the busyness of everyday life. Enjoy this well-deserved time off and don’t forget to stay connected with your Duhawk community who will be anxiously awaiting your return in the fall.
Sincerely,
Trish