‘Toy Man’ is Santa to around 5,000 kids in Dubuque area
DUBUQUE – There’s one man in Dubuque who ensures that every child has a magical Christmas.
His name is Bryce Parks and he’s the organizer for Toys for Tots in Dubuque County, Grant County, Wisconsin,
Parks says from November up until a couple of weeks before Christmas, he’s busy filling boxing for kids of all ages.
He believes that the impact of the organization goes way beyond the toys.
“It’s not just a toy at Christmas. It’s creating a bond between child and parent, a bond of trust,” he said.
Parks works all year round to help area parents create special memories around the holiday.
As soon as the holiday is over, he’s hitting up clearance sales at stores to get the biggest bang for his buck.
Before Parks, his father Bob Parks ran the organization. When he died eight years ago, Bryce took the reigns.
“He gave me a big red pickup truck, and a job, and suddenly I’m, you know, now I’m the toy man, the son of the toy man in Dubuque. So I do it in his honor,” he said.
If you want to donate to this cause, but are unsure what to buy, the Toy Man gives this expert advice.
“If you think it’s a neat toy, someone else is gonna think it’s a neat toy, and then, it makes you happy to do it, that’s what I wanna see.”
As long as there’s the need in Dubuque, Parks says he will be happy to continue his role as the Toy Man.