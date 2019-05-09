Restaurant Review: Oolong Asian Cuisine
I have been absent all year from sharing the great taste Dubuque has to offer with my X Marks The Spot Food Reviews, but now I am back for one week. I struggled to take the leap into restaurants that I was less familiar with this year. I finally did a few months back thanks to some friends that wanted to try Oolong Asian Cuisine.
It was a cold, January night but I was soon warmed up with the hospitality and food at Oolong Asian Cuisine. I was prepared for my food palette to go on a ride that I knew was very new to me.
Oolong Asian Cuisine prides themselves on their dedication of Thai and Vietnamese flavors they work with, but also Eastern Asia as a whole. They stress that their preparation and cooking process takes over 12 hours to allow them to release the healing compounds, nutrients, and minerals. Oolong also supports local businesses and uses the freshest ingredients.
The item I tried was BAO. I never had this meal anywhere before so it was a new experience. It comes with a choice of pork or mock duck inside the steam bun with sliced cucumber, carrots, green onion, and cilantro. It is also served with a hoisin sauce. I went with the pork and ate it as presented. The meat was flavorful and tender while the bun was soft and warm.
The table enjoyed several orders of their spring rolls. A person can get the spring rolls with either chicken or vegetables. Those are then paired with a Thai sweet chili sauce. The outside was crispy while the inside was packed with flavor which is enhanced with the sauce.
Plenty of other things are worth trying on the menu. Oolong also has a dessert and drink menu. Food menu prices range from $3-13 and the drinks range from $3-8.
They are always looking to better the customer experience by asking for feedback. So don’t be shy if you have any questions or input.
Oolong Asian Cuisine is not too far off campus and worth the walk if you’re in the mood. If you do have a car, you’ll get to eat even sooner. You make the decision. They are located at 145 W. 11th St. in Dubuque, Iowa. Visitors are welcomed all week long as they open seven days a week, Monday through Sunday 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. for lunch and then again starting at 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. for dinner. On Sunday’s, their hours are 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for lunch.