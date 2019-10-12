Recipe: Cheesy Taco Pasta

This is by far one of my favorite recipes! It’s super easy and is good to spice things up. This recipe, for the most part, is customizable and you can kind of use whatever you want and adjust it to your preference. For me, I think this goes really good with homemade garlic bread (Toast, butter, garlic powder). This specific recipe is for 8 servings, but it depends on how big you consider a serving to be! So, for those nights when you want to try something new and need to add a little zest to your life, this is the perfect option. Enjoy!

Ingredients

3 cups small shell pasta

1 pound ground beef

1/2 cup onions (chopped)

2 cloves garlic (minced)

1/4 cup taco seasoning

2 cups water

1 cup tomato sauce

1 cup shredded cheese (cheddar or mozzarella)

Instructions

Place a large frying pan on medium-heat

Add ground beef and stir until no longer pink. Drain fat from the pan.

Add onions and optional garlic to the beef. Fry for 2-3 minutes until onions are translucent.

Stir in the tomato sauce, taco seasoning, water and pasta.

Loosely cover the pan, reduce heat to medium.

Cook for 5-10 minutes until the pasta is done, stirring occasionally.

Remove from heat and stir in cheese and optional cilantro.

Notes

To make your own taco seasoning, combine these ingredients in a small bowl:

2 tbsp chili powder

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp onion powder

1/2 tsp cayenne

1/2 tsp oregano

1/2 tsp paprika

2 tsp ground cumin