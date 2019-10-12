Outside the Banquet
He attended it like clockwork,
every week he went
to the brightly lit banquet,
and took it for granted.
Time passed, and the streets
from his home to the hall
grew muddy, requiring great
care to cross without soiling.
Time passed, and he grew careless,
not watching where he stepped
and enjoying the squishy mud, but
ensuring cleanliness before the feast.
Time passed, and one day, he could
not clean in time. He could not come in.
In the dark night he sat, outside the banquet
prone to cut-purses and cutthroats in the mud.
From the outside looking in, he saw the light
and realized for the first time how beautiful
it was contrasted from darkness. What he
had not given thought to, he wanted.
Time passed, and he learned to watch
his step and keep his wedding garment
clean, knowing its value at last.