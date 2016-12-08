My First Semester Experience
As a first-year at Loras College, I have had the opportunity to experience some pretty amazing things, from my first night as a college student to my first-ever college class. These experiences have made my semester a very eventful one. Here are some of the highlights:
Launch into Loras: I am finally a college student. Wow! From meeting my MOI professor and fellow classmates to doing service projects, these first few days proved to be nothing short of amazing. Getting to meet new friends who will be friends for life was the best part because I knew that Loras was where God wanted me to be. It was the best way to start off my college career.
Homecoming: The big weekend has arrived! Where did all these people come from? Thousands of alumni came back to campus to experience the homecoming festivities, ranging from the football game to class reunions. It was so awesome to roam around campus and see all of the alums enjoying each other’s company once again. They were all super excited to be back on campus again. Oh wait. It’s almost time for Midterms! NO!
Midterms: Ahh midterms. Midterms were not as bad as I thought. Hey, I actually did pretty well! It was nice to get them out of the way before Fall Free Days. Time to go home! Family time, and I couldn’t wait to see my furry friend of a pet, my cat! Man, I miss her snuggles.
Fall Free Days: Time to go home for the first time in two months! WAIT. I don’t want to go home, I love it here!. Fine, I will. The first time coming home can be stressful for any college student. It is full of parents either wanting every second with you or either wanting you to go back to your chores from high school. Or your family pet ignoring you just like my cat did. However, we can all agree on one thing: Sometimes it is nice to just go home for a few days for some R&R and home cooking!
Hauntings in Hennessey: Enter if you dare! This annual CAB event provided much fun for the Loras community. I remember going alone and getting scared out of my mind by clowns and the like, but it was also so much fun to see all of the hard work done by CAB. It will be interesting to see what they do next year!
Family Weekend: The fam jam is here! Again. This weekend provided an awesome opportunity for students to escort their family members around and show them what Loras has to offer. From Kid Ace the Magician to the football game, there was no shortage of fun. My family did not want to leave campus.
These are some of the events that took place in the first semester that have provided me with so many memories. I am so thankful and blessed to be among so many amazing Duhawks! Cannot wait for second semester together!
Happy Holidays!