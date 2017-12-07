Must-Try Holiday Activities
Dubuque has a wide variety of activities for this holiday season. Each is a fun and unique opportunity to enjoy with your friends before (or during) our winter break. There are more opportunities to have within your own home as well. So, if you’re looking for a great way to spend this weekend, try some of these festive ideas!
1. For a shimmering show of lights, a memorable drive called Reflections in the Park, a Hillcrest Lights Festival, is the thing for you. The lights are located in Louis Murphy Park, 1700 S. Grandview Ave, Dubuque, IA. The festival goes to Jan. 1 from 6-8 p.m. Tickets are $8 if purchased ahead of time or $10 at the gate. Children 3 and younger enter free.
2. Get crafty this year and make snowflakes as a personal decoration to hang around the house or a gift for others.
3. A common winter pastime is ice skating. In Dubuque, the public is able to do so at the Mystique Community Ice Center. The times vary for public skate, but it is typically open on Sundays in the afternoon/evening. The cost for adults 12 and older is $6; for youths, it is $4.50; and skate rentals cost $3.
4. Do you like Christmas music? Try making a holiday playlist filled with all your favorites and classics. You can play it at a party or while decorating.
5. Starting a new tradition is a great way to make the best of the holiday season with either friends or family. It also makes for great stories to pass down to others.
6. A favorite pastime for many is cuddling up and watching Christmas movies. If you don’t have any of your favorite movies on hand, tune into Freeforms 25 Days of Christmas event which airs from Dec. 1 until Dec. 25.
7. Food during the holiday seasons is a must. When you’re stuck at home for a snowy evening, one thing to try is making and decorating cookies. Cute ideas can be found almost everywhere, especially on Pinterest.
8. Sipping a hot drink can make any cold Iowa night better. From peppermint to French vanilla, hot chocolate has something for everyone’s different taste.
9. A great way to get in with the holiday cheer is to decorate your home, apartment or dorm. Turn on some music and decorate away!
10. The holiday season is one focused on giving, and a great way to join in these festivities is to donate or volunteer within your community.
11. Holiday shopping is what many people see as a burden and obligatory, so why not make it fun? Grab some friends and spend the day catching up, shopping and grabbing some food.