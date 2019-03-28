Movie Review: ‘Captain Marvel’
Marvel’s back at it again – this time, with a prequel to virtually the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in “Captain Marvel”, newly released on March 8. We’ve known this movie was coming, ever since the big “Captain Marvel” symbol reveal at the end of “Avengers: Infinity War”. However, we didn’t know exactly how much content we were in for with this movie.
In typical Marvel fashion, this film is complete with the requisite plot twists, high-action scenes, quality soundtrack, and endless character depth. From the movie, we got answers to questions we didn’t even know we had about the MCU. If you’ve been keeping up with the MCU “Infinity Saga,” this is one movie you don’t want to miss.
A brief synopsis of the plot, without giving away too many spoilers: Vers, an extraterrestrial Kree warrior, is part of a galactic battle between the Krees and the shape-shifting Skrulls. During a mission, Vers is separated from her fellow soldiers in a Skrull ambush. She is captured by the Skrulls, escapes, and ends up on none other than 1995-era planet Earth. There, she meets S.H.I.E.L.D. officer Nick Fury, and the two are launched into a multi-faceted adventure to discover Vers’ true past. It is on this journey that they figure out how she acquired her superpowers and they attempt to continue the fight in the Skrull-Kree war, a fight Vers got involved in when she began training as a Kree warrior.
“Captain Marvel” is doing very well in the box office, at $300M in domestic revenue and $850M worldwide, after only two and a half weeks after its release. It has been highly praised as MCU’s first female-led action movie. The release of “Captain Marvel” was empowering, and certainly lived up to the hype prior to its release.
MCU fans everywhere are looking forward to seeing what role Captain Marvel—the strongest character Marvel has introduced into this MCU saga thus far—will play in “Avengers: Endgame”, the highly anticipated finale to the MCU “Infinity Saga” which will be released on April 26.