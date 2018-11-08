Lorian ‘Leven
11 Horrible ways to excuse yourself from a bad date
Sometimes in our lives there is the possibility of an awkward situation coming up. Now I said these handy lines are for dates, but honestly they can be used at any time in any place. I hope my gift of articulate linguistics helps you with any perilous future endeavors you undertake. Maybe you don’t find one that is just right, but then you can use these as a guide to make your very own. Best of luck my friends, I hope these help:
- I need to go check all the expiration dates on my dairy products.
- I need to go attend the opening ceremony of my garage door.
- I’m converting my calendar watch from Julian to Gregorian.
- I did something at home, it’s really important that I go home and undo it.
- I left my oven on.
- I have some very hard words to look up in the dictionary which I expect to take up a large portion of my evening.
- I am having all my plants neutered and they asked that I be there.
- I promised my friend I would help them fold road maps tonight.
- I have to study for my blood test in the morning.
- I have some karate chops in the freezer that I need to thaw for dinner.
- I thought I could make an exception for you, but I really prefer not to date outside of my species, so this is going to have to be it.