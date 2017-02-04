LCTV named Station of the Year, eighth year in a row

Allison Wong | February 4, 2017

DES MOINES, IA – The Iowa College Media Association named Loras College Television Station of the Year at their annual conference in Des Moines.

This is the eighth year in a row that LCTV has been given this prestigious honor.

Along with Station of the Year, many individual reporters were recognized for their work. A full list can be read below.

Best Newscast:

First place, LCTV News 12-2-15, Allison Wong

Second Place, LCTV News, Payton Van Vors

Third Place, SportsZONE 3-2-16, Joel Schmidt

News Programming:

Second place, LCTV LIVE: Holiday Edition 2015

Storytelling:

First place, Shots Fired, Allison Wong

Entertainment Storytelling:

First place, Rendez Vous with Ray, Rachel Choice & Dimitri Villaneuva

Second place, Dubuquer in Dublin, Allison Wong & Charlie Grant

Variety, Music, & Comedy Show:

Third place, DuNite, Staff

Sportscasting:

Second place, LCTV LIVE Basketball

Short Documentary:

First place, Plumery Tails, Aidain Wojciehowski & Rachel Choice

Second place, Dex, Josh Larson

Long Documentary:

First place, Earning the Halo, Makaila Haase & Juanita Bustamante

Promos, PSA’s, Commercials:

First place, Inspire Cafe, Kelly Kuboushek & Jack Sarcone

Second place, Hate School?

Experimental Video:

First place, Camp Monster, Keontae

Second place, Colombia Rotoscope, Juanita Bustamante

Honorable mention, Can’t Blame a Girl for Trying, Sami Graff & Bailey Hussey

Corporate Video:

First place, This is Heartland, Austin Cousins

Second place, Victory Outreach

Short Film:

Third place, In Nothing Flat, Brody Kuhar & Clare Huguelet

 

ICMA 2017 2

