LCTV named Station of the Year, eighth year in a row
DES MOINES, IA – The Iowa College Media Association named Loras College Television Station of the Year at their annual conference in Des Moines.
This is the eighth year in a row that LCTV has been given this prestigious honor.
Along with Station of the Year, many individual reporters were recognized for their work. A full list can be read below.
Best Newscast:
First place, LCTV News 12-2-15, Allison Wong
Second Place, LCTV News, Payton Van Vors
Third Place, SportsZONE 3-2-16, Joel Schmidt
News Programming:
Second place, LCTV LIVE: Holiday Edition 2015
Storytelling:
First place, Shots Fired, Allison Wong
Entertainment Storytelling:
First place, Rendez Vous with Ray, Rachel Choice & Dimitri Villaneuva
Second place, Dubuquer in Dublin, Allison Wong & Charlie Grant
Variety, Music, & Comedy Show:
Third place, DuNite, Staff
Sportscasting:
Second place, LCTV LIVE Basketball
Short Documentary:
First place, Plumery Tails, Aidain Wojciehowski & Rachel Choice
Second place, Dex, Josh Larson
Long Documentary:
First place, Earning the Halo, Makaila Haase & Juanita Bustamante
Promos, PSA’s, Commercials:
First place, Inspire Cafe, Kelly Kuboushek & Jack Sarcone
Second place, Hate School?
Experimental Video:
First place, Camp Monster, Keontae
Second place, Colombia Rotoscope, Juanita Bustamante
Honorable mention, Can’t Blame a Girl for Trying, Sami Graff & Bailey Hussey
Corporate Video:
First place, This is Heartland, Austin Cousins
Second place, Victory Outreach
Short Film:
Third place, In Nothing Flat, Brody Kuhar & Clare Huguelet