‘La La Land’ Movie Review
by Megan Kennelly and Lizzy Hoff
Pros: “La La Land” follows Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone’s characters as they struggle to become successful in their respective careers. If you are looking for a way to start watching musicals, this one might be perfect for you. It is easy to get caught up in the storyline and forget you’re watching a musical. The cast is filled with strong performers, both in song and dance. The fan favorite song, “City of Stars” has a beautiful piano rendition. Gosling and Stone provide witty banter and amazing chemistry to keep you enticed. The film contained a lot of appreciation for jazz, something the movie displayed as lacking in recent decades. This gave the movie a unique feel—containing something that is rarely talked about in mainstream media. Some people might feel dissatisfied with the ending, but it shows the reality of the world we live in. It is easy to expect the traditional happy ending in the movies, but this film showed how realistic the encounters between Gosling and Stone’s characters are, right from the start. Not everything can be picture perfect, even in the movies.
Cons: It is hard to criticize “La La Land” without giving too much away. The biggest flaw I found in the movie is the ending (no spoilers, I promise). It didn’t turn out the way the audience was hoping and the flashback that plays makes the ending even worse. I can’t say Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone are the best people to cast in a musical, but for this, they were pretty good.