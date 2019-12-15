By Josh Vogt

Whose king is that? I think I know.

Its owner is quite happy though.

Full of joy like a vivid rainbow,

I watch her laugh. I cry hello.

She gives her king a shake,

And laughs until her belly aches.

The only other sound’s the break,

Of distant waves and birds awake.

The king is comical, potable and deep,

But she has promises to keep.

After cake and lots of sleep,

Sweet dreams come to her cheap.

She rises from her gentle bed,

With thoughts of kittens in her head.

She eats her jam with lots of bread,

Ready for the day ahead.