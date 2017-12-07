In Game Entertainment
What makes an MLB, WNBA, or an NBA game tick? What makes fans stay in their seats even during breaks in the action? In game entertainment is the answer to these questions.
Game entertainment is vital to any sporting event. Fans want to be entertained. I had the chance to attend a Chicago Bulls game over Thanksgiving break, and I was thoroughly impressed with the way that their organization runs their games. Every second is timed, from sponsorships to the music. The fact that the game is planned out to every second makes the game feel more like a show in a way.
One thing that I believe the Bulls do well is making sure that even when there is no basketball going on, the fans always have something to look at. For example, at the game that I went to, they had a halftime show that was Disney themed. Their mascot, Benny the Bull, was wearing an Elsa dress from the movie Frozen. To be honest, I believe that Benny is the funniest mascot in the industry. Look up Benny the Bull on YouTube and you will see what I mean. The Bulls dancers and cheerleaders were dancing to Disney tunes. Other than halftime, timeouts were filled with contests, skits by Benny and more. The player introductions were impressive as well. There was a light show, as well as projections on the court and jumbotron. Plus, their introductions featured the well-known song from the ’90’s Bulls team, Sirius. All senses are involved at a Bulls game. You smell and taste concessions, you see a game and entertainment, you hear music and you feel the sweat drip down your face when a game gets really intense.
Thinking about all of this makes me wonder about what it would be like to be a part of an organization like the Chicago Bulls and what it might be like to create content for their games. That would be a pretty neat job, I think. It has the ability for people to use their creative sides of their brains to work towards a common goal, keeping fans entertained. It will be interesting to see where the in game entertainment industry goes from here. The sky’s the limit.