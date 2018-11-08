Gingerbread Cookies: A Holiday Favorite

Gingerbread Cookies

Sift into a big bowl and mix:

  • 2.5 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • ¼ teaspoon baking soda
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1 teaspoon ground cloves
  • ¼ teaspoon ground allspice

In another bowl, beat together:

  • 1 egg
  • 1 cup dark brown sugar
  • 2/3 cup dark molasses
  • 6 tablespoons softened butter

Instructions:

  • Add dry ingredients slowly to wet mixture until well blended.
  • Cover and refrigerate for one hour.
  • Preheat oven to 350 ℉.
  • Roll out a portion of dough about ¼ inch thick using a floured board and rolling pin.
  • Cut out gingerbread men with a floured cookie cutter.
  • Place each cookie 1 inch apart on a buttered cookie sheet (recipe makes about 50 cookies).
  • Bake for 8 minutes, or until slightly firm to the touch.
  • Cool on wire rack.
  • Decorate and enjoy!

