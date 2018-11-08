Gingerbread Cookies: A Holiday Favorite
Maddie Smith | November 8, 2018 | Features | No Comments
Gingerbread Cookies
Sift into a big bowl and mix:
- 2.5 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon baking soda
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1 teaspoon ground cloves
- ¼ teaspoon ground allspice
In another bowl, beat together:
- 1 egg
- 1 cup dark brown sugar
- 2/3 cup dark molasses
- 6 tablespoons softened butter
Instructions:
- Add dry ingredients slowly to wet mixture until well blended.
- Cover and refrigerate for one hour.
- Preheat oven to 350 ℉.
- Roll out a portion of dough about ¼ inch thick using a floured board and rolling pin.
- Cut out gingerbread men with a floured cookie cutter.
- Place each cookie 1 inch apart on a buttered cookie sheet (recipe makes about 50 cookies).
- Bake for 8 minutes, or until slightly firm to the touch.
- Cool on wire rack.
- Decorate and enjoy!
Related Posts
-
One Day Theater Project
No Comments | Oct 13, 2016
-
Loras student “fall” into art
No Comments | Oct 26, 2012
-
‘Get Out:’ Movie Review
No Comments | Mar 2, 2017
-
‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change’
No Comments | Feb 25, 2016