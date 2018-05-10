Anchor Trivia and Farewell
DUBUQUE, IA – As part of the final live program for the year, LCTV News asked two of its anchors, Bella Solis and Maggie Wedlake, to answer trivia questions from earlier shows in the semester. To make things interesting, they were also asked to answer questions from the other show; Bella, the sports anchor, answered news questions, and Maggie answered sports questions. Bella did really well, and the Sports team won the trivia round this year. Better luck next year to the news team.
I would also like to take the opportunity to say good-bye to the loyal LCTV fans. I will be graduating next week, and so this was my last story with LCTV News. It has been a wonderful four years, and I am thankful for the opportunity to work with everybody on the News and Sports teams. I hope you all continue to do well next year.
Thank you,
Levi Bernhard
Reporter, LCTV News
(To see the final story, please follow the link)