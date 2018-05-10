Anchor Trivia and Farewell

| May 10, 2018 | Features | No Comments

DUBUQUE, IA – As part of the final live program for the year, LCTV News asked two of its anchors, Bella Solis and Maggie Wedlake, to answer trivia questions from earlier shows in the semester. To make things interesting, they were also asked to answer questions from the other show; Bella, the sports anchor, answered news questions, and Maggie answered sports questions. Bella did really well, and the Sports team won the trivia round this year. Better luck next year to the news team.

I would also like to take the opportunity to say good-bye to the loyal LCTV fans. I will be graduating next week, and so this was my last story with LCTV News. It has been a wonderful four years, and I am thankful for the opportunity to work with everybody on the News and Sports teams. I hope you all continue to do well next year.

Thank you,

Levi Bernhard

Reporter, LCTV News

(To see the final story, please follow the link)

Related Posts

About The Author

Levi Bernhard
LeviBernhard

Levi Bernhard is currently a senior student at Loras College. He originally hails from St. Benedict, a small town near Algona, Iowa. Levi is a reporter and crew member for LCTV News, and helps contribute stories to productions. A couple years ago, he worked as an intern at Kossuth Regional Health Center, recording and editing videos. This past January, he went on a travel January Term course to Greece, where he helped create a couple of short documentaries about the country. He enjoys being in media studies because he likes the concepts of telling stories to wide audiences, and working with a variety of technology. He is also in media studies because he has a dream of becoming a filmmaker.

Add a Comment