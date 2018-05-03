2018’s Must-See Summer Movies
With summer right around the corner, many of us are getting prepped and ready for all the fun activities the season entails. With temperatures rising, the cool atmosphere of movie theaters makes going out to see a movie all the more appealing. This year, many “blockbusters” have come and showered the surrounding movie theaters. Among newer movies such as “Infinity War” or “A Quiet Place,” there are many other long-awaited movie releases.
‘Overboard’ (remake) May 4: This must-see comedy stars Anna Faris, Eva Longoria, and Eugenio Derbez and is based on the 1987 movie “Overboard.” This movie is about a yacht owner who falls overboard and acquires amnesia. His former employee then takes it upon herself to get revenge for being mistreated.
‘Deadpool 2’ May 18: Marvel’s most popular antihero (played by Ryan Reynolds) is back with a bang in “Deadpool 2.”
‘Solo – A Star Wars Story’ May 25: Adding to the Star Wars franchise is “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” In this movie, we learn more about the character Han Solo and what his story was before the famous movie franchise started. This film stars Emilia Clarke, Alden Ehrenreich and Thandie Newton.
‘Upgrade’ June 1: In this comedy-themed horror movie, technology takes control of everybody’s’ lives. This movie is a chronicle of one man’s journey to get revenge on the technology that has ravaged his life.
‘Oceans 8’ June 8: The famous movie franchise is back at it again with one of the sequels. With a stand up cast, this movie sets the stage for a mind-blowing heist that most definitely should be watched.
‘Incredibles 2’ June 15: After 14 years, Pixar is back and better than ever with their newest release, The Incredibles 2. This movie is a must see for all of those who grew up watching the first movie of this series. Go check this movie out and embrace your inner child!
‘Jurassic World – Fallen Kingdom’ June 22: Adding to the previous four movies of this franchise, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is sure to keep viewers on their seats with its seemingly fascinating and thrilling plot line.
‘The Darkest Minds’ August 3: Based on the bestselling book series, “The Darkest Minds” takes place in a plagued world that leaves only a small percent of the population left to fend for themselves; a group of talented and amazing kids fighting against all odds.
‘Christopher Robin’ August 3: Modeled after the famous characters in Winnie the Pooh, comes another one of Disney’s movies, Christopher Robin. This movie focuses on the character Christopher Robin and his encounters with all of the wonderful and whimsical characters of the Hundred Acre Wood.
‘Slender Man’ August 24: For all of you horror-movie-lovers comes Slender Man, the newest film based on the past books and video games. If you are looking for a movie to keep you on the edge of your seat, this is the movie for you!