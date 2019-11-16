Lorian ‘Leven: 11 ways to study

By Harriet Siegrist

As December draws nearer, finals week is creeping up on us. For some students, this is their first experience of college finals. If you’re unsure about how to study enough or be properly prepared, whether or not this is your first final, keep reading to help reduce the worries of finals and learn new studying tips.

Start early and don’t cram

The earlier you start, the more time you have to truly learn the material and ask for help if you need it. There’s a reason professors will tell you not to wait for the last minute. If you wait too long you can’t always get help and that’ll cost you points in the long run. Another perk of starting early is allowing yourself to do smaller doses everyday instead of all at once.

Create a study schedule

It can be hard to keep up with the chaos of college life when there’s an exam here and a presentation there. Along with everyday things, your schedule can fill up quickly. That is why it’s important to designate a time to study. When you have it set in your schedule you’ll be more likely to follow through. Without a set time you could forget and be up late trying to finish.

Stay well rested and take breaks

Don’t exhaust yourself, your health is important and being over tired is no way to study and retain information. You’ll be at your best if you are well rested. As for breaks, you don’t want to overwhelm yourself. One way you could prevent that is by following the 20:5 rule. You study for 20 minutes and take 5 minutes off. You can adjust these numbers however you’d like to find what suits you best.

Ask questions

Again, the professor is there to help you. If you are confused about the material then ask a professor, SI instructor or someone in your class. Don’t be afraid of getting help, it’s better than being unsure.

Meet with your professor

On the basis of asking questions, go ahead and pop into your professor’s office hours or schedule a time to meet with them. They are a vital resource and hold office hours so that you can take advantage of your learning opportunities.

Create your own study guide

Not every professor will provide a study guide, so write your own. Having a sheet with all you need is a great and quick way to review the material.

Try out a group study session

Chances are you’re not the only student in your class who could benefit from a little extra help. Studying in groups is a great resource to bounce questions off each other and have a review session. Not only do you benefit from working in a group, but so do your peers.

Teach others

A good way of knowing if you’ve mastered the material is if you’re able to teach it to others. So while you’re in a group study session why not each take a topic to master and teach it to one another?

Quiz yourself

Quizzing yourself is a great way to assess your knowledge. Being able to answer questions without having the material in front of you can provide an idea of where you’re at in terms of your knowledge on the topic.

Make it fun, try making a Quizlet

Make studying fun for yourself. A great resource is making a Quizlet. The website has multiple studying aids to help you out including matching, flashcards, and quizzes. You can find a website for whatever suits you.

Attend a review session

Finally, attend review sessions. If a class has an SI student, they’ll more than likely hold a review session. This is a great time to relearn information, ask questions, and see where you’re at.

With all of these new tips on how to study, you’ll be mastering your material in no time and acing your exams, study smart Duhawks!