The Best Gift You Can Give Yourself This Christmas
Most people know how much physical and mental health are interrelated. Although physical health — including things such as eating healthily, exercising, and keeping up with our Vitamin C intake to ward off sickness — is incredibly important, we can’t forget about our mental health, especially during the holidays. It’s arguably the busiest time of the year with finals, Christmas shopping, and a million holiday parties to attend. So how can you stay sane while also enjoying the season?
First of all, cut yourself some slack if you have a to-do list that’s running about a mile long. Let some things go. Decide what the most important things are and make those your priorities. Many of us create unnecessary stress by filling up our to-do lists with everything we have to do as well as everything we want to do. Unfortunately, there are only so many hours in the day. Find your happy medium between the have-to’s and the want-to’s. We’re only human, after all. You’re not going to get everything done all the time, and the sooner you accept this, the happier you’ll be.
Second of all, be extra grateful this season. In every stressful situation, there is a glimmer of evidence to how fortunate we are. We all need constant reminders of how much we have to be thankful for. For example, if you’re stressed about a huge paper or project that’s due in the upcoming weeks, remind yourself why you’re doing that paper or project. You’re in college, getting an amazing education. Some people don’t have the opportunity to go to college. And if that’s not enough to make you feel a little better about that final project, remind yourself that in the grand scheme of things, all of this academic work is going to make you more knowledgeable (Even if the academic work is for a gen ed that you don’t think is applicable to anything in your future).
Third of all, enjoy the company of the people you’re with rather than the superficial gift-giving, food-eating, and party-hopping aspects of the holiday season. Although frosted cookies are delicious and gifts are fun to give and receive, the holidays should be more about spending time with the people you love than about the material things. As college students, most of us live far away from our families and don’t see them on a regular basis. Take the upcoming winter break as an opportunity to catch up about the last few months, or as an opportunity to make some more memories you can take with you when you come back to school in the New Year. I promise those memories — no matter how trivial they may seem — will be the best gifts you receive during this holiday season.