Eleven Questions All Loras Students Have During Hell Week
1. “Why is EVERYTHING due this week?!” My planner with my color-coated pens looks like a rainbow vomited on the pages with all my assignments, meetings, and reminders.
2. “Is it possible to live solely off coffee?” College students are 487% more efficient when drinking coffee (trust me, it’s science). Everyone is carrying coffee mugs and Starbucks cups with triple shots of espresso with the sole purpose of trying to survive.
3. “Wait? Was that due today?” The world stops, you yank your laptop out of your bag, and convince yourself that a B- won’t kill your GPA as you type literally as fast as you can before class starts in half an hour.
4. “Why is my room so disgusting?” The random crap I’ve accumulated, the stray hairs that are under the futon, and having to actually clean after a year of procrastinating is a rather unpleasant and … gross experience.
5. “Do I have to go to class?” It’s (finally) so nice out again, I’d rather be in my hammock than stuck inside listening to lectures and presentations. Must. Resist. Temptation.
6. “How am I supposed to spend all of these Duhawk Dollars?” Okay, there are two types of people; those who spend all of their Duhawk Dollars within the first two weeks of the semester, and those who have to spend $100 in a week. If you’re the latter, I envy your self-control.
7. “Can’t I just stay in bed and watch Netflix all day?” Why is it that the more I have to do, the more we just want to binge watch “The Office” for the seven-billionth time?
8. “Is this final cumulative?” *scrambles through notes and trying to remember what happened the first week of February because that was basically a lifetime ago.*
9. “How am I supposed to live without you guys?” You know what they say, goodbyes are a b***h. Although I know August will be here before we all know it, it’s still going to be odd and sad not being able to see my best friends every day.
10. “What am I doing with the rest of my life?” Although that’s what I imagine a lot of seniors are thinking, the rest of us are quickly watching our graduation date approach and slowly begin the inevitable existential crisis that is adulthood.
11. “Where did this year go?” It’s super cliché, I know, but it’s true. It’s been a wonderful year, and I’ll see you guys again soon.