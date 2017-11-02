Dining with Dan: Chili
Ingredients:
Two pounds of lean ground turkey
Two 15 ounce cans of pinto beans
Two 15 ounce cans of red kidney beans
Two 15 ounce cans of diced tomatoes
One 8 ounce can of chopped green chilis
One yellow onion
One green pepper
Three stalks of celery
Three teaspoons salt
Three tablespoons cumin
Two tablespoons chili powder
Two tablespoons minced garlic
Directions:
1. Crumble up the ground turkey and cook it in a lightly greased frying pan over medium-high heat, stirring constantly, until done (about 10-15 minutes; I use two large frying pans).
2. Clean, trim and finely chop the onion, the green pepper and the celery.
3. Stir all of the ingredients together in a large crockpot. Cover and cook on high for four hours.
4. Makes about three to four quarts.
5. Serve with flour tortillas, corn bread or chips.