Baconfest in Dubuque
October 13, 2017 | Community | No Comments|
DUBUQUE- Dubuquers were bringing home the bacon last Thursday night!
The annual Baconfest was held at the Grand River Center and showcased vendors from all over the tri-state area.
They all came in to show off their delicious bacon related cuisine to the adoring public.
More than 500 people attended the event to sample a wide variety of bacon related cuisine
Some of the culinary treats showcased at the event included bacon covered caramel apples, bacon mac and cheese, spicy bacon sushi, and even bacon pizza.
Baconfest also featured the debut of a new beer from the Seven Hills Brewery in Downtown Dubuque called, “Mountie’s Delight”